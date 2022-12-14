Riata Capital Group targets high-end beauty markets with Salon Republic investment

The investment is made in partnership with Salon Republic’s founder and chief executive Eric Taylor, alongside the company's management.

Riata’s investment will seek to accelerate Salon Republic’s growth plans

The company supports 2,500 beauty care professionals across seven major markets in four western states

Financial terms were not disclosed

Dallas-based Riata Capital Group has made a strategic investment in Salon Republic, a Woodland Hills, California-headquartered operator of salon suite locations across seven major markets in the West Coast, banking on the strong secular demand for beauty services.

The investment is made in partnership with Salon Republic’s founder and chief executive Eric Taylor, alongside the company’s management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The company operates salon suites that provide individual studio venues and value-added services to beauty care professionals in upscale environments.

According to Salon Republic, the company currently operates 24 salon suite locations and supports over 2,500 beauty care professionals across seven major markets in four western states. The company provides beauty care professionals with individual studio venues in high-demand locations to support up-scale studio environments, on-site management, a well-curated selection of products, educational teach-ins and related events, and other value-added services.

Riata managing partner Barron Fletcher said his firm was impressed by the differentiated platform that Eric Taylor and the Salon Republic team have built. “As innovators in their space since 2000, Eric and his team have capitalized on strong demand from BCPs for the salon-suite model and consistently demonstrated their commitment to helping BCPs grow their business outside traditional salon formats,” he said.

Jeff Fronterhouse, another Riata managing partner, said the firm expects to continue to deploy additional capital to the company to support its organic expansion and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions. The investment is also set to support Salon Republic’s accelerated geographic expansion.

Taylor described Riata as a great fit for his company’s culture and strategies.