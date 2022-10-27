RidgeLake and Bonaccord invest in Shamrock Capital

The transaction will provide Shamrock with long-term capital to support the ongoing growth and institutionalization of the platform

RidgeLake Partners and Bonaccord Capital Partners have acquired a passive minority equity stake in Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

RidgeLake is a strategic partnership between Ottawa Avenue Private Capital and Apogem Capital.

The transaction will provide Shamrock with long-term capital to support the ongoing growth and institutionalization of the platform.

“RidgeLake and Bonaccord’s strategic investment in Shamrock is an important milestone in the continued development of our business,” said Steve Royer, president at Shamrock Capital, in a statement. “RidgeLake and its affiliates have been investing with Shamrock since 2005 and have been trusted partners for us through the course of our firm’s growth. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our relationship with RidgeLake, and look forward to a fruitful partnership with Bonaccord, as we believe that these firms are well-aligned with our long-term vision for Shamrock.”

RidgeLake focuses on acquiring minority equity stakes in top-tier middle market private equity firms. Bonaccord, a subsidiary of P10, Inc., is a private equity platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in leading middle-market private market sponsors.

Evercore served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Shamrock. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to RidgeLake and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to Bonaccord.

Shamrock Capital was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney.