Ridgemont-backed Munch’s Supply acquires TML Supply

PRESS RELEASE

Munch’s Supply Grows Canadian Presence with Acquisition of Ontario-based TML Supply

December 02, 2021

NEW LENOX, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Munch’s Supply (the “Company”), a leading North American heating, air conditioning, and plumbing distributor has acquired TML Supply and its 13 branches servicing the province of Ontario, Canada. This will expand Munch’s geographic footprint to 64 locations serving 16 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

TML Supply President Bill Edmanson said, “We are so proud of the legacy that we’ve built at TML Supply. Our customers and employees have always come first and I am excited about the bright future that a partnership with Munch’s Supply offers. We are excited about the opportunities this transaction provides to both TML Supply employees and customers.”

“Bill and his team have been serving the Ontario market since 1953, building one of the largest distributorships in the province,” said Bob Munch, CEO of Munch’s Supply. “They have done this by providing exceptional service and high-quality HVAC brands like Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire, along with a highly successful sheet metal fabrication business. We are honored to be given the opportunity to continue growing TML Supply in the Ontario market.”

Curtis Shea, President of Munch’s Supply in Canada added, “TML Supply has earned a great reputation as a preeminent provider of HVAC products in Ontario. We are excited to welcome them to the Munch family.”

The acquisition demonstrates Munch’s ongoing dedication to the HVAC and plumbing marketplace and reinforces its commitment to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

Munch’s Supply has been operating in the Chicagoland area for 65 years and is consistently ranked as a top HVAC distributor in the United States. Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, acquired a majority stake in Munch’s Supply in 2019 and continues to support the Company in its organic and M&A growth initiatives.

About Munch’s Supply

Munch’s Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today, the Company has more than 1,000 employees focused on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products and exceptional service. Proudly celebrating its 65th year in business in 2021, Munch’s Supply operates with a commitment to service as a leading distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. Through Munch’s Holdings, LLC, it operates Munch’s Supply, Tommark, O’Connor Company, Comfort Air Distributing, C&L Supply HVAC and Plumbing, API of NH and Delta T, Marks Supply and TML Supply which continue to serve as the premier sources for HVAC and plumbing equipment and supplies to contractors throughout North America. www.munchsupply.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com