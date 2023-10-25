Ridgemont recaps power and infrastructure company National Power

Churchill Asset Management and Oaktree Capital provided the financing for the deal.

Ridgemont Equity Partners has recapitalized National Power, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based provider of power and infrastructure solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“National Power represents a strong fit with Ridgemont’s infrastructure services investing focus area, which is specifically informed by the ongoing need to maintain the nation’s aging installed base of critical infrastructure, the continuing power supply transition, and the related downstream impact on grid resilience and reliability,” said Ryan Jack, a partner at Ridgemont in a statement.”

Churchill Asset Management and Oaktree Capital provided the financing for the deal.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ridgemont invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth and healthcare sectors.