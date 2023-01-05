Ridgemont recaps trucking company RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

Nonantum Capital Partners, who acquired a majority stake in RoadOne in 2019, remains "meaningfully" invested in partnership with Ridgemont.

William Blair served as financial advisor to Ridgemont while Stifel and Harris Williams served as financial advisors to RoadOne and Nonantum

Alston & Bird and Goodwin Procter served as legal advisors to Ridgemont and RoadOne, respectively

Ridgemont Equity Partners invests in the middle market

Ridgemont Equity Partners has recapitalized RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a provider of intermodal logistics solutions in North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have closely followed the success of RoadOne over the last several years, and we are excited to partner with the company’s strong leadership team on RoadOne’s next chapter, alongside Nonantum,” said Charles Anderson, a partner at Ridgemont Equity Partners in a statement. “RoadOne is a market leader and is well-positioned to continue its growth through expanding services and geographic reach, executing on M&A and investing in technology – RoadOne’s differentiated value proposition enables the Company to serve as a critical supply chain partner to its customers.”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ridgemont Equity Partners invests in the middle market.