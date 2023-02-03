Right Lane Industries agrees to buy RDM businesses from Oshkosh

The buyer is an affiliate of Right Lane Capital, a Chicago-headquartered private investment firm.

The acquisition is likely to be completed by February-end

The acquired RDM businesses will continue to manufacture new products out of London, Ontario

Bob Monchamp will be named president upon the closing of the deal

Right Lane Industries, an affiliate of Right Lane Capital, has agreed to acquire London Machinery and the rear discharge mixer (RDM) business of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing. The seller is Oshkosh Corp.

No financial terms were disclosed. The acquisition is likely to be completed by February-end.

The acquired RDM businesses will continue to manufacture new products out of London, Ontario, with an R&D and support facility in Dodge Center, Minnesota, and provide aftermarket parts to customers globally.

The deal includes all rear discharge concrete mixer operations of the seller, including the Bridgemaster brand, but does not include any of the McNeilus-branded refuse or front discharge mixer product lines.

“The RDM Business has distinguished itself in the concrete mixer industry as a leader in quality and product innovation, and we at Right Lane are excited to partner with the existing team to continue to build upon that legacy and to deliver enhanced value to our customers over time,” said Eric Mara, CEO of Right Lane, in a statement.

Bob Monchamp will be named president after the completion of the deal.

Right Lane Industries is a privately-held industrial holding company focused on acquiring manufacturing and industrial services businesses for a permanent holding period.

Right Lane Capital is a Chicago, Illinois-based private investment firm focused on leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations of lower mid-market businesses.