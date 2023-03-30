Right Time acquires Oosterveld Heating & Air Conditioning

Based in Guelph, Ontario, Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning is a provider of residential heating, cooling, air quality and hot water services.

Right Time Group of Companies, backed by Gryphon Investors, has acquired Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning, a Guelph, Ontario-based provider of residential heating, cooling, air quality and hot water services. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Established in 1980, Oosterveld delivers residential heating, cooling, air quality and hot water services to homeowners in Guelph and surrounding Southern Ontario areas. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team.

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractor focused on the residential market. The acquisition of Oosterveld is the 17th made by the company as part of its strategic growth plan.

“With a clear focus on top-tier customer service, Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning will be a great addition to Right Time, and we look forward to carrying on in that tradition,” said Craig Goettler, CEO of Right Time, in a statement.

Right Time continues to look to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada.

Gryphon Investors, headquartered in San Francisco, is a private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing mid-market companies in partnership with experienced management. It managed assets worth $9 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Gryphon acquired a majority interest in Right Time in 2020.