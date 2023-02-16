Rishi Tea & Botanicals nabs funding from SBJ Capital

Josh Kaiser will remain CEO of Rishi Tea & Botanicals and Jeffrey Champeau will remain as president.

SBJ Capital has invested in Milwaukee-based Rishi Tea & Botanicals, a specialty and organic tea and botanicals producer. No financial terms were disclosed.

“SBJ is thrilled that Josh entrusted us to help grow the incredible brand he has created, and we are excited to support the Rishi team in their mission to provide consumers with the best cup of tea by leveraging their differentiated supplier partnerships, incredible innovation, and the support of their loyal and rapidly expanding customer base,” said Ben Landis, managing director at SBJ, in a statement.

TKO Miller served as financial advisor to Rishi. O’Melveny served as legal advisor to SBJ, and Godfrey & Kahn served as legal advisor to Rishi.

Rishi Tea & Botanicals was founded by Josh Kaiser in 1997.

SBJ Capital invests in consumer and services companies.