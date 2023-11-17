Rithm takes Sculptor Capital Management private for $719.8m

As a result of the closing, Sculptor will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange and be delisted.

Rithm Capital Corp has completed its previously announced take-private acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management Inc for about $719.8 million.

As a result of the closing, Sculptor will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange and be delisted.

“The completion of this transaction is a significant milestone for our team and an important next step in the growth and evolution of Rithm,” said Michael Nierenberg, chairman, CEO and president of Rithm Capital in a statement. “We are excited to bring together our talented teams and create a superior global asset management business focused on delivering significant, long-term value for our shareholders and fund investors.”

Citi acted as financial advisor to Rithm while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor.

Based in New York City, Rithm is focused on the real estate and financial services industries. Rithm was founded in 2013.

As of November 1, 2023, Sculptor had approximately $32.8 billion in assets under management. Sculptor has offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.