Riverbend invests in polymer backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar

Riverbend has made an investment in Endurans Solar, a maker of advanced materials for solar photovoltaic modules. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used for expansion and strategic initiatives.

Endurans Solar was created in 2021 when Worthen Industries acquired the backsheet business of DSM Advanced Solar, a business unit of Dutch multinational Royal DSM.

Worthen has made substantial investments in the business, and following the new investment by Riverbend, Worthen will maintain a significant equity position in Endurans Solar. Also, David Worthen, CEO of Worthen, will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Eric Danziger, managing director at Riverbend, said in a statement, “Endurans Solar’s leading-edge technologies have proven their technical performance and market acceptance in recent years. Riverbend is excited about the growth potential in domestic solar manufacturing and believe that the Endurans™ Solar team and technology, coupled with the Worthen partnership, is well positioned to meet the global demand for solar energy. We are delighted to make this investment to support the continued growth of Endurans™ Solar, which has established itself as a leader in this space.”

Based in Houston, Riverbend invests in the U.S. energy sector.

Endurans Solar’s U.S. office is in Nashua, New Hampshire.