RiverGlade-backed Dynamic Access acquires healthcare services firm Priority

Dynamic Access, which is backed by RiverGlade Capital, has acquired Chicago-based Priority PICC Solutions, a provider of expert services to healthcare facilities in Chicago and surrounding areas.

Dallas-based Dynamic is a provider of outsourced vascular access services.

Priority’s founders and owners are Mary Santiago and Dr. Julio Santiago.

“We are excited to combine with Dynamic Access,” said Dr. Santiago in a statement. “After over 15 years of service in the Chicagoland area, this transaction will provide our clients and nurses with the best opportunities in this ever-changing healthcare environment.”

Dynamic provides services in 24 states at thousands of healthcare facilities.

RiverGlade Capital became the primary investor in Dynamic in 2021.

RiverGlade invests in lower middle market healthcare companies.