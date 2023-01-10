Riverside-backed Best Life Brands appoints LoBianco as CMO

LoBianco is a former chief marketing officer for Huntington Learning Center

Best Life Brands, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has named Jennifer LoBianco as chief marketing officer.

Prior to joining Best Life Brands in 2021 as senior vice president of marketing, LoBianco served in several executive roles, including chief marketing officer for Huntington Learning Center. Before that, she was the chief marketing officer for American Financial Resources and VP client strategy for a franchise focused marketing firm.

“Jennifer has been outstanding as our senior vice president of marketing with her ability to juggle the direction and strategy of four brands. She has contributed massively to everything we have done since she joined our business in 2021,” said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, in a statement. “As our new CMO, she has huge potential to positively impact our growth, as well as play an important role interacting with our franchisees and with our executive leadership team.”

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side, franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol, a franchised senior care solutions firm; and Blue Moon Estate Sales, an estate sale franchise in the U.S.