Riverside-backed Buildout acquires CRE visual media firm Oval Room Group

Buildout, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Cincinnati-based Oval Room Group, a commercial real estate visual media solutions company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“To say that the modernization of commercial property marketing is moving fast would be an understatement. Yesterday, compelling, quality visual media was a competitive advantage. Tomorrow it’s table stakes.” said Kris Krisco, co-CEO of Buildout in a statement. “In talking to Oval Room Group, Buildout discovered a mutual belief – that brokers and property owners shouldn’t be handicapped by their ability to showcase properties to the fullest extent. By combining our companies, we’re bringing together our battle-tested CRE software technology with their unmatched media asset service to free you from those shackles and make your properties stand out.”

The Riverside Company invested in Buildout in July 2020. Riverside targets the smaller end of the middle market.