Riverside-backed CertaSite acquires Ace Fire Protection

Based in New York City, Riverside invests in companies with enterprise values of under $200 million

Riverside was founded in 1988

CertaSite, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Indiana-based Ace Fire Protection, a fire protection business. No financial terms were disclosed.

CertaSite is a provider of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance.

“Ace Fire Protection is the perfect fit for our growing portfolio of fire and safety services,” said Riverside Partner John McKernan. “And we plan to continue both our organic and inorganic growth strategy by looking for additional add-ons.”

Working with Schlachet and McKernan on the deal for Riverside were Vice President Kenneth Johnson, Associate Caitlin McGrath, Finance Director Bart Thielen and Operating Partner Cathy Skula. Principal, Origination, Cheryl Strom sourced the deal for Riverside.

