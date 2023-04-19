Riverside-backed EverSmith Brands buys cleaning service Green Guard

Since 2022, Green Guard served over 400 customers across eight states (primarily in California)

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988

The private equity firm’s targeted sectors include business products, business services, consumer products, consumer services and financial services

EverSmith Brands, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company, has acquired Escondido, California-based Green Guard Services, a provider of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and ancillary services. No financial terms were disclosed.

EverSmith is a platform of franchised brands.

Since 2022, Green Guard served over 400 customers across eight states (primarily in California).

“We see great potential following this latest add-on,” said RMCF Senior Partner Brian Sauer, in a statement. “Through our strategic add-on strategies, we’re looking forward to continued success for the combined company.”

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988. The private equity firm’s targeted sectors include business products, business services, consumer products, consumer services and financial services.