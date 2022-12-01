Riverside-backed OutSolve acquires HR consulting firm First Advantage

Martin Younts serves as CEO and founder of First Advantage

First Advantage was founded in 2011

Based in New York City, Riverside invests in companies with enterprise values of under $200 million

OutSolve, which is backed by Riverside Company, has acquired Georgia-based First Advantage Consulting Firm, a provider of training, consulting services, and outsourcing to the human resources community. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1998, OutSolve is an employment compliance consulting firm.

“This acquisition enables our clients to achieve next-level performance with enhanced capability that will serve them today, and well into the future,” comments Martin Younts, CEO and founder of First Advantage Consulting Firm, in a statement. “OutSolve’s advances will afford FACF customers the opportunity to remain compliant with growing regulatory and societal demands. We can’t think of a better company to bring our customers exceptional service and expertise.”

