Riverside-backed PaleoWest acquires consulting firm SEAS

PaleoWest, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Colorado-based Stratified Environmental and Archaeological Services, a cultural resource management firm.

Founded in 2008, SEAS provides consulting services to help clients understand and mitigate the impact of construction and other land development projects on cultural resources. SEAS serves customers across federal and state land management, renewables, roads and bridges, public utilities and other sectors.

“SEAS represents an attractive opportunity to expand PaleoWest’s services into the Four Corners region,” said Riverside Micro-Cap Fund Managing Partner Loren Schlachet, in a statement. “M&A continues to be a top priority, and we plan to target investments that would complement PaleoWest’s existing service lines and expand its geographic footprint.”

Based in New York City, The Riverside Company was founded in 1988. The private equity firm invests in a number of sectors that include business products, business services, consumer products, consumer services, financial services and healthcare.