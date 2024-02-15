Riverside-backed PSI buys fire protection services firm Fire Safety Pros

Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest.

The Riverside Company is focused on the smaller end of the middle market

Based in New York City, The Riverside Company was founded in 1988

Performance Systems Integration, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Fire Safety Pros LLC, a Seattle-based provider of fire protection services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“FSP is the eleventh add-on to PSI under Riverside’s ownership and further solidifies PSI’s market leading position in the greater Seattle area,” said Riverside Micro-Cap Fund Managing Partner Loren Schlachet in a statement. “The company is a great fit with PSI and we are excited to add them to the platform.”

