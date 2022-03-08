Riverside buys ESHA Research

The Riverside Company has acquired ESHA Research, a provider of nutrition analysis and regulatory compliant labeling software and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

ESHA Research, a global leader in nutrition analysis and regulatory compliant labeling software and services, announced it has been acquired by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. The investment positions ESHA Research for accelerated growth and allows the company to continue building out its suite of software products and services aimed at supporting companies in the food and beverage manufacturing, supplement manufacturing, food service, and related industries.

“We believe now is the right time to partner with The Riverside Company to support our continued growth, loyal customers, and dedicated employees. This partnership will accelerate the launch of new software products and services for our customers and allow ESHA to meet the demands of the future,” said ESHA CEO Craig Bennett. “The ESHA Board and Management Team conducted significant due diligence during the past year to identify a partner that understood our industry, technology, and culture. We’re so excited that Riverside checked all the boxes for us. We’re also delighted to have our founders, Betty and Bob Geltz, and David Hands as continued advisors to ESHA.”

ESHA Research will continue to operate under the same name, in the same location, with the same people. Bennett and other members of the ESHA Research management team will continue to lead the company.

“We see numerous paths for ESHA to grow,” said Riverside Senior Partner, Brian Sauer. “There is considerable room to enhance the product offering, as well as leverage ESHA’s market leadership and world-class base of multinational customers to expand internationally and solve additional problems for its customers.”

ESHA Research is committed to providing high-quality customer service and exceptional nutrition analysis and regulatory compliance products and services that the industry has come to trust. With this investment, ESHA plans to expand customer support and accelerate product development to deliver new features and products to support customer needs.

About ESHA Research

ESHA Research, founded in 1981, offers a variety of nutritional analysis and label development solutions to ensure regulatory compliance. Our software programs and databases are used all over the world, by food manufacturers, educational facilities, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other industry institutions for nutrient analysis, labeling, product development, and more. In addition, ESHA Research offers software and regulatory compliance consulting and label-generation services.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 750 investments. The firm’s international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 120 companies.