Riverside Company-backed Boost Home Healthcare appoints Blacker as brand president

In this role, Blacker will oversee Boost Home Healthcare operations and procedures.

Most recently, Blacker was home care administrator for Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Before that, he was executive director at GrayHawk Home Care

Based in New York City, The Riverside Company was founded in 1988

Boost Home Healthcare, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has named Larry Blacker as brand president.

In this role, Blacker will oversee Boost Home Healthcare operations and procedures.

“Larry comes to us with an extensive background in the home care industry,” said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, the parent organization of Boost Home Healthcare, in a statement. “His experience will play a key role in continuing to scale the business across the country, allowing us to bring Boost Home Health services to more people. With his background and leadership and our desire to continue to grow Boost, it’s an ideal fit.”

Prior to joining Boost, Blacker served in several executive roles, including most recently as home care administrator for Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Before that, he was executive director at GrayHawk Home Care.

Boost Home Healthcare is a provider of in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services. Boost Home Healthcare was founded in 2021.

Based in New York City, The Riverside Company was founded in 1988.