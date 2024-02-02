Riverside Company-backed EverSmith Brands acquires commercial landscaping franchise U.S. Lawns

EverSmith Brands is a platform of franchised brands

EverSmith Brands which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Orlando, Florida-based U.S. Lawns, a provider of commercial landscaping and snow removal services for U.S. commercial properties. The seller was BrightView Holdings Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

EverSmith Brands is a platform of franchised brands.

U.S. Lawns was founded in 1986.

“U.S. Lawns represents an ideal fit for EverSmith Brands as we pursue our vision of building the industry-leading franchise platform for commercial property services,” said EverSmith Brands’ CEO Rob Gannett, in a statement. “We are eager to partner with the U.S. Lawns team and franchise owners in writing the next chapter of the brand’s growth story.”

Founded in 1988, The Riverside Company is headquartered in New York City. The firm invests at the smaller end of the middle market.