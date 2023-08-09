Riverside Company-backed PeopleGrove scoops up edtech firm JobZology

PeopleGrove is a provider of career mentorship, experiential learning and alumni engagement software for higher education institutions.

PeopleGrove, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has invested in Fort Collins, Colorado-based JobZology, an edtech firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PeopleGrove is a provider of career mentorship, experiential learning and alumni engagement software for higher education institutions.

JobZology was founded in 2012.

Riverside has invested in more than 110 education and training companies, including those specializing in pre-K, K-12, post-secondary education, corporate training and certifications.

“This combination strengthens the value proposition of the jobZology and PeopleGrove solutions,” said Riverside Senior Partner Joe Manning. “Students can leverage the jobZology career pathway solution, and PeopleGrove can then show students alumni that are relevant to their best fit career pathways. This is valuable for customers, students, alumni and corporate partner users.”

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988.