Riverside Company exits paving and transportation infrastructure firm Hiway Group

MA Moelis Australia acted as financial advisor for Hiway on the transaction

Riverside invests in the middle market

Direct Capital is a private equity firm based in New Zealand

The Riverside Company has sold Hiway Group, an Australian paving and transportation infrastructure firm, to Direct Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Riverside acquired Hiway Group in 2018.

On the sale, Steven Spiteri, an operating partner at Riverside, said in a statement, “We’re incredibly proud of our accomplishments at Hiway in partnership with the management team. Riverside supported the build out of a scale presence in Australia while diversifying into adjacent end-markets and exploring new technical innovations.”

MA Moelis Australia acted as financial advisor for Hiway on the transaction, with Russell McVeagh providing legal guidance, KPMG advising on accounting, and Deloitte advising on tax matters.

Riverside invests in the middle market.

Direct Capital is a private equity firm based in New Zealand.