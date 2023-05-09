Riverside exits intelligent hiring platform Modern Hire

The buyer is HireVue, a provider of video interviewing, assessments and text-enabled recruiting tools.

The Riverside Company has sold its investment in Cleveland, Ohio-based Modern Hire, an enterprise hiring platform. The buyer is HireVue, a provider of video interviewing, assessments and text-enabled recruiting tools.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished with Modern Hire in our nearly 6-year ownership period,” said Riverside Micro-Cap Fund Managing Partner Loren Schlachet, in a statement. “We are grateful to our Modern Hire management team, its customers and partners for their support as we remained committed to delivering innovative solutions to drive success in the ever-evolving world of talent acquisition.”

The Riverside Company made a majority investment in Modern Hire in 2017 by forming a partnership with the company’s six founders.

William Blair and Lightning Partners served as financial advisors to Modern Hire and The Riverside Company.

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988.