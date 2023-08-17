Riverside Partners-backed UnisLink acquires medical billing firms AQREVA and Doctors’ Resource Specialists

AQREVA and DRS were founded over 25 years ago.

Based in Phoenix, UnisLink provides medical billing services

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners invests in the middle market

Riverside targets the technology and healthcare industries

UnisLink, a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, has acquired two Arizona-based medical billing firms, AQREVA and Doctors’ Resource Specialists.

“We are very excited to combine UnisLink’s differentiated technology and resources with AQREVA and DRS’ reputation and expertise in attractive regions,” said Max Osofsky, a general partner at Riverside Partners in a statement. “AQREVA and DRS also bring strong management talent that fit well culturally with the UnisLink team.”

AQREVA and DRS were founded over 25 years ago.

Based in Phoenix, UnisLink provides medical billing services.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries.