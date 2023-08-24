Riverside Partners-backed UnisLink appoints Strand as CEO

Phoenix-based UnisLink is a provider of revenue cycle and population health management services for independent physician practices.

UnisLink, a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, has named David R. Strand as CEO.

UnisLink’s co-founders, Amit Lal and Kannan Ramachandran, will remain in significant leadership positions at the company and work closely with Strand. Lal will become chief innovation officer and Ramachandran will become chief corporate development officer.

“We are very excited to have David Strand provide leadership and guidance to the rest of the UnisLink executive team as the company enters a new phase of accelerated growth,” said Max Osofsky, a general partner at Riverside Partners in a statement. “David Strand has been a long-time member of Riverside Partners’ Healthcare Advisory Board and we are very confident he will accelerate bringing UnisLink’s unique technology and service solution to the market.”

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries.