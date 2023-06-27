Riverside Partners-backed UnisLink buys Healthcare Support Technologies

Phoenix-based UnisLink is a provider of revenue cycle and population health management services to physician groups, ACOs and care groups.

UnisLink, which is backed by Riverside Partners, has acquired New Brighton, Pennsylvania-based Healthcare Support Technologies, a revenue cycle solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Phoenix-based UnisLink is a provider of revenue cycle and population health management services to physician groups, ACOs and care groups.

“We have been investing heavily in the infrastructure and team at UnisLink to accelerate an attractive organic growth trajectory,” added David Belluck, a general partner at Riverside Partners in a statement. “M&A is also a key part of the compelling opportunity in the physician RCM market. We believe UnisLink is well positioned as an acquiror due to its strong infrastructure and technology. HST represents the fifth UnisLink acquisition in the last 4 years and the Company envisions increased M&A activity in the future.”

HST CEO Geoff Lusty will join the UnisLink leadership team, effective immediately.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the technology and healthcare industries.