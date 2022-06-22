Riverside sells Brookson to TPG-backed People2.0

Brookson Group is a compliance and business services platform focused on sole proprietors

After being acquired by Riverside in 2014, Brookson made key acquisitions in 1st Group in 2017 and InTouch Accounting in 2018

The sale of Brookson represents the fifth exit by Riverside Europe in the past 5 months

The Riverside Company has sold Brookson Group to TPG portfolio company People2.0. Brookson is a compliance and business services platform focused on sole proprietors in the UK. Brookson uses its proprietary cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform, Brookson Connect, to provide clients with advisory, compliance and administrative services.

Riverside bought Brookson in November of 2014 and added to the company via the acquisitions of 1st group in 2017 and Touch Accounting in 2018. The two acquisitions introduced several incremental bespoke services and grew the company’s customer base significantly.

The Riverside Company was founded in 1988, with Riverside Europe having invested in Europe since 1989. It is a generalist investor, investing globally across sectors.

TPG -backed People2.0 is an outsourced employer-of-record and agent-of-record services provider. TPG is a $120 billion alternative asset manager with an active portfolio of 280+ companies. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices globally.

“We are extremely proud of our work with the Brookson team, and we wish them great success in their next chapter with People2.0,” said Riverside Europe Managing Partner Karsten Langer. “The sale of Brookson marks the fifth exit by Riverside Europe in the past five months.”