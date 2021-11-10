Riverside taps Cole as fundraising and IR head

The Riverside Company has named Allison Cole as a managing director and global head, fundraising and investor relations. Prior to joining Riverside, Cole was managing director, head of fundraising and investor relations at Lightyear Capital LLC.

Cleveland, Ohio – November 10, 2021 – The Riverside Company, a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market, announced that Allison Cole has joined the firm as Managing Director & Global Head, Fundraising and Investor Relations, leading Riverside’s expanding global fundraising and investor relations team. Cole will build and cultivate Riverside’s relationships with investors and oversee the firm’s capital raising efforts.

“From our first interactions with Allison, she impressed us as a person and professional, and she’s a great cultural fit,” said Riverside Co-CEO Stewart Kohl. “We are excited about having her lead our expanding Fundraising and IR team as we grow our $13.5 billion of assets under management to meet the needs of and provide solutions for our existing and potential investors.”

Cole brings more than 20 years of financial experience to Riverside, including spearheading private equity fundraising, investor relations and communication efforts. In her new role, Cole will oversee fundraising for Riverside’s three investing strategies: private equity, structured capital and private credit. Prior to joining Riverside, Cole was Managing Director, Head of Fundraising & Investor Relations at Lightyear Capital LLC and was previously a Managing Director of Fundraising & Investor Relations at CCMP Capital Advisors, LP.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Riverside, an exceptional firm with a highly experienced and talented team,” said Cole. “I am committed to deepening our engagement with our LPs and expanding Riverside’s relationships across the global investor community.”

Cole’s addition to Riverside is one more example of the firm’s dedication to growth. Riverside has added more than 50 employees in the last 12 months and currently employs nearly 350 professionals worldwide.

“We were looking for a leader to scale our fundraiser and investor relations capabilities,” said Riverside Co-CEO Béla Szigethy. “Allison is multidimensional with 20 years of private capital experience and a proven ability to connect with investors. She is also a leader who will expand and elevate our growing investor relations team.”

Cole received an MBA from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science from Wake Forest University.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 800 investments. The firm’s international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.