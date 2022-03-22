Riverstone appoints Kueppers as managing director

Riverstone has named Cynthia Kueppers as a managing director. Her career highlights include working at A3 Ventures where she advised a large family office on climate investments and led the venture capital and acquisitions group. She previously founded Veranda Venture Partners.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK and MENLO PARK, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone), a leading asset management firm that invests in the private markets, primarily within energy, power, decarbonization and infrastructure, today announced that Cynthia Kueppers has joined the Firm as a Managing Director. In her role, Ms. Kueppers will focus on decarbonization growth equity opportunities. She will work closely with a Riverstone team that is at the forefront of the world’s accelerated transition to low carbon forms of energy across end markets globally.

Robert Tichio, a Partner at Riverstone Holdings, said, “The rapid adoption of clean energy sources is creating unprecedented disruption, resulting in compelling opportunities for those with the expertise to identify market trends and dislocations – and the capital to deliver innovative solutions. Cynthia brings technical expertise, an excellent network and a deep understanding of the energy transition to Riverstone. As a firm, we are uniquely-positioned to capitalize on a deep pipeline of growth equity opportunities across the decarbonization sector, and look forward to Cynthia’s contributions.”

Ms. Kueppers added, “I have dedicated most of my career to sourcing, investing in and helping grow companies at the forefront of the transition to a low-carbon economy. The opportunity to combine this passion with the platform and capital that Riverstone possesses is truly unique. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to help advance Riverstone’s platform and to delivering strong returns for the Firm’s investors.”

Bio of Cynthia Kueppers

Ms. Kueppers is a senior investment professional with 20 years of experience in finance and cleantech. Her past experiences include advising a large family office on climate investments and leading the venture capital and acquisitions group at A3 Ventures. At A3 Ventures, Ms. Kueppers evaluated and invested in companies at the intersection of traditional industries and emerging technology, including transportation, advanced mobility, electrification, IoT and smart city infrastructure. She previously founded Veranda Venture Partners, an environmental impact investment firm and prior to that spent 8 years as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital specializing in transportation and infrastructure. Ms. Kueppers earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management, a BA from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Founded in 2000 by David Leuschen and Pierre Lapeyre, Riverstone Holdings LLC is an asset management firm that invests in the private markets primarily within energy, power and infrastructure. Since inception, the Firm has raised $43 billion of capital to invest across the capital structure and in all major components of the industry’s value chain. Riverstone’s sole mission is to build great businesses and deliver strong returns to investors through our platform of investment strategies. For more information on Riverstone, please visit www.riverstonellc.com.

About Riverstone’s Low Carbon Investment Platform

Riverstone’s low-carbon investment franchise began 16 years ago, and has invested more than $6.6 billion in the renewable infrastructure and decarbonization categories since inception. During this time, the Firm has established industry leading, scaled companies. Within the last two years alone, Riverstone has raised more than $3 billion for over a dozen transactions involving differentiated companies that are decarbonizing critical industries.