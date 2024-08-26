Riverstone exits energy and tech trading company Trailstone
Huw Jenkins will be the CEO of the new combined business while John Redpath will be deputy CEO.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Huw Jenkins will be the CEO of the new combined business while John Redpath will be deputy CEO.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination