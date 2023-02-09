Riverstone recruits Salas as managing director for Latin America

In his new role, Salas will focus on managing existing investments and identifying highly compelling opportunities within decarbonization and other core sectors, as well as capital raising throughout Latin America

Riverstone Holdings has hired Francisco Salas as a managing director. His appointment is effective February 13, 2023.

In his new role, Salas will focus on managing existing investments and identifying highly compelling opportunities within decarbonization and other core sectors, as well as capital raising throughout Latin America.

Previously, he was partner, portfolio manager and head of business development for Altum Capital. Salas will be based in Mexico City.

On the new appointment, David Leuschen and Pierre Lapeyre Jr., co-founders of Riverstone, said in a statement, “The energy sector in Latin America is quickly evolving due to structural demand growth, decarbonization policies and deregulation. For nearly a decade, Riverstone has served as a pioneer in private markets investment within the region. Riverstone is committed to accelerating its market leadership and 15-year franchise across the renewable and decarbonization categories.”

Riverstone was founded in 2000 by David Leuschen and Pierre Lapeyre. The firm invests in energy, power, and infrastructure. Since inception, the firm has raised $43 billion of capital.