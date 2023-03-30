Riveter Capital buys food service provider Twelve Oaks Catering Company

Twelve Oaks marks the second acquisition for Riveter Capital in Texas.

Riveter Capital invests in lower middle-market women- and minority-owned or operated businesses

The private equity firm is based in New York City

Riveter Capital has acquired Twelve Oaks Catering Company, a Dallas-based food service provider of nutritious meals to children. No financial terms were disclosed.

Twelve Oaks marks the second acquisition for Riveter Capital in Texas and expands the company’s geographic footprint to Dallas and Houston.

“We are thrilled to add Twelve Oaks to our platform,” said Riveter Partner Sarah Abdel-Razek, in a statement. “This acquisition allows us to continue our strategic expansion within Texas while focusing on our mission of providing high quality, homemade healthy school meals to kids. We are excited to honor the legacy of the company and continue to drive growth at Twelve Oaks in collaboration with HLB.”

Riveter Capital invests in lower middle-market women- and minority-owned or operated businesses. The firm is based in New York City.