RLH invests in exec search firm Connors Group

RLH Equity Partners has invested in Hoboken, New Jersey-based Connors Group, a workforce management consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment is intended to accelerate Connors Group’s continued expansion.

Connors Group was founded in 2008.

“We believe in the Connors Group value proposition not only conceptually but also in practice,” said Kevin Cantrell, a managing director at RLH Equity Partners, in the statement. “We have been impressed with Jeff and the Connors Group team throughout our due diligence. Connors Group has been entrusted with numerous critical operational excellence, supply chain, and blended commerce projects for numerous Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies.”

Based in California, RLH Equity Partners targets the healthcare, government, and business services sectors. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets.