Road safety firm Safety Marking picks up funding from Highview Capital

Mark Kelly, founder and operator of Safety Marking, will retain a significant stake in the business and continue to serve as president.

Safety Marking was founded in 1973

Based in Los Angeles, Highview Capital targets middle-market businesses

Highview Capital has made an investment in Bridgeport, Connecticut-based Safety Marking, a highway and roadway marking company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Mark Kelly, founder and operator of Safety Marking, will retain a significant stake in the business and continue to serve as president.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the SMC team to support their continued expansion,” said P.J. Gilbert, a managing director at Highview Capital in a statement. “Mark has built a first-class operation with a stellar reputation, and we look forward to investing in the next chapter.”

Safety Marking was founded in 1973.

Based in Los Angeles, Highview Capital targets middle-market businesses.