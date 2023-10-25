Roark-backed YEB acquires music education provider School of Rock

Founded as a single school in Philadelphia in 1998, School of Rock is an international franchise with more than 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets

Based in Atlanta, Roark invests in consumer and business service companies

Youth Enrichment Brands, which is backed by Roark Capital, has acquired School of Rock, a performance-based music education provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

YEB is a youth activities platform.

“Joining the Youth Enrichment Brands platform will accelerate the achievement of our ambitious long-term objectives,” said Rob Price, president of School of Rock in a statement. “The passionate School of Rock community will benefit from YEB’s best practice sharing, cross marketing, and broader scale. Most importantly, we are joining an enterprise that shares our commitment to transforming the lives of customers, franchisees, and team members.”

YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

