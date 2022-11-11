Roark Capital-backed Pet Valu launches secondary bought deal offering

CIBC Capital Markets, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are the underwriters.

Pet Valu Holdings, a Markham, Ontario-based retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, has launched C$150 million secondary bought deal offering for Roark Capital Group.

CIBC Capital Markets, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are the underwriters.

According to terms of the transaction, the underwriters agree to buy 4.02 million shares of Pet Valu at C$37.40 per share or about C$150 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2022.

In June 2021, Pet Valu completed its IPO, raising more than C$316 million, as previously reported by PE Hub. Pet Valu was taken private in 2009 by Roark Capital Group for about C$144 million.

Pet Valu has over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across Canada.