Rock Hill and Cynosure invest in Service Truck Depot

Rock Hill Capital and Cynosure Group have made an investment in Service Truck Depot, a Fairfield, Texas-based provider of industrial service and mechanics trucks. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Rock Hill and Cynosure to continue our growth and further our product portfolio expansion to better serve our customers and reach new and growing end markets,” said Danny Burnett, co-founder of Service Truck Depot in a statement.

Based in Salt Lake City, The Cynosure Group invests in middle market businesses. Cynosure has managed more than $4.7 billion since its founding in 2013.

Based in Houston, Rock Hill Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm focuses on industrial product and service companies serving the infrastructure, energy, and waste industries.