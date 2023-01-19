Rock Hill recaps electrical infrastructure firm KV Power

The transaction was done in partnership with Warren Equity.

Rock Hill Capital has recapitalized portfolio company KV Power, an Andrews, Texas-based electrical infrastructure solutions company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“It has been a pleasure to be partners with Bryan and the team at KV Power,” said Randall B. Hale, founder and managing director of Rock Hill in a statement. “Both Rock Hill and Bryan share the same goal of continuous growth while providing ever improving service to our customers, and we are excited to remain involved with the Company moving forward. We believe Warren Equity is the ideal partner to accelerate growth and enhance value for KV’s stakeholders.”

Following the closing of the recapitalization, KV Power completed the acquisition of California-based Station Electric, a general engineering firm.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to KV Power while Winston & Strawn, LLP provided legal representation. Romanchuk & Co. was financial advisor to Station Electric.

KV Power was founded in 2012 by Bryan Hoffman.

Based in Houston, Rock Hill Capital invests in small-to-lower middle market companies located in the South and Southeast U.S.