Rock joins Arsenal as operating partner

Arsenal Capital Partners has hired Jim Rock as an operating partner. In his new role, Rock will work within the firm’s industrial growth team and focus on investment themes relating to industrial technologies, including automation.

Most recently, Rock was CEO and President of Seegrid Corporation. Prior to Seegrid, Rock was president of Vocollect Healthcare. He also founded and led Akustica, Inc., a semiconductor company focused on consumer electronics that was acquired by Robert Bosch GmbH.

On the appointment, Robert Sorrel, a principal of Arsenal, said in a statement, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Jim to our team. Jim’s expertise in the deployment of automation solutions and the use of technology to improve real-world customer outcomes adds a highly relevant perspective to our industrial technology investment focus.”

Arsenal Capital Partners targets industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 30 realizations.