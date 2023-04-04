Rockbridge-backed Marquis Software Solutions buys website design and hosting services firm ZAG Interactive

Based in Plano, Texas, Marquis is provider of data analytics for financial institutions.

360 Advisory Group served as financial advisor to ZAG

Honigman LLP served as a legal counsel to Marquis and Rockbridge

Based in Detroit, Rockbridge invests in lower middle market services businesses

Marquis Software Solutions, which is backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity, has acquired Connecticut-based ZAG Interactive, a provider of website design and hosting services, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Plano, Texas, Marquis is provider of data analytics for financial institutions.

“We are thrilled for ZAG to join Marquis, as the combined companies will be better positioned to help financial institutions meet their full spectrum of marketing goals, from new household acquisition to deepening relationships,” said Steve Linden, a partner at Rockbridge, in a statement. “Larry and his team at ZAG have built a market-leading company with a broad portfolio of website and marketing services. We look forward to working with the management team to accelerate ZAG’s growth, increase its range of services and target new potential clients that can benefit from ZAG’s solutions.”

360 Advisory Group served as financial advisor to ZAG while Honigman LLP served as a legal counsel to Marquis and Rockbridge.

Based in Detroit, Rockbridge invests in lower middle market services businesses.