PE Deals

Rockbridge Growth Equity backs digital marketing firm Vici Media

Vici’s founder and Managing Partner Todd Schumacher, founder and Chief Operating Officer Megan Malone, and Founding Partner Leslye Schumacher will remain minority equity holders in the company and continue to lead the business.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this