Rockbridge invests in The Nest Schools

Rockbridge Growth Equity has made an investment in The Nest Schools, an operator of 36 early childhood education centers across Ohio, North Carolina, Texas, Florida and Virginia. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gerry Pastor and Jane Porterfield, Nest’s co-founders and co-CEOs, will continue to lead the company.

“It’s no coincidence that in a relatively short amount of time, Nest has grown to become one of the top 50 largest early education providers in the country,” said Ziv Weizman, a partner at Rockbridge, in a statement. “We have been impressed with Gerry and Jane’s standout approach in the industry and their dedication to providing premier early education experiences. Parents today value high-quality early childhood education, and we see abundant opportunities to expand into new markets and grow our presence in existing regions by partnering with Gerry, Jane and the entire Nest management team.”

Honigman served as legal advisor to Rockbridge.

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity invests in the middle market. As of year-end 2021, Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.2 billion.