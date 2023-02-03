Rockwood invests in underground damage prevention solutions provider NG

NG is Rockwood’s third investment in the Rocky Mountain region in the last 13 months.

Rockwood Equity Partners has made an investment in Longmont, Colorado-based NG, a provider of underground damage prevention solutions to infrastructure, utility, telecom and transportation markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

NG is Rockwood’s third investment in the Rocky Mountain region in the last 13 months.

NG was founded by Camron Lente in 2009.

“Camron Lente is a consummate entrepreneur and the perfect partner for Rockwood,” said Joe Merrill, managing partner in Rockwood’s Denver office, in a statement. “Rockwood is honored to have the opportunity to work with NG’s energetic, hands-on management team to grow the company into a national leader in underground industrial services.”

Founded in 1999, Rockwood Equity Partners targets the lower middle market. The firm invests in niche product manufacturers, value-added distributors and service providers in regulated industries, including aerospace and defense and healthcare, as well as industrial and specialized B2B businesses.