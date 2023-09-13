Roebling Capital Partners invests in field hockey distributor Longstreth Sporting Goods

Greenwich Capital Group served as a sell-side advisor on the deal

Roebling Capital Partners has made an investment in Spring City, Pennsylvania-based Longstreth Sporting Goods, LLC, a field hockey distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

John Schaefer and David Dahle serve as co-owners of Longstreth.

“We were incredibly impressed with the brand recognition that the Longstreth name holds in the field hockey market,” said Wes Goebel, a partner & managing director of Roebling Capital Partners in a statement. “John and David have done an exceptional job capitalizing on the legacy brand and propelling it to new heights since they acquired it. They are one of the most experienced management teams we’ve run across, and we’re extremely excited to get to work catalyzing long-term growth for Longstreth and the team.”

