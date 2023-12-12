Rogers Communications to sell interest in Cogeco to CDPQ

Rogers said the deal accelerates its de-leveraging plans

Rogers Communications has agreed to sell all its subordinate voting shares of Cogeco and Cogeco Communications to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in a private transaction.

The aggregate purchase price is about C$829 million.

Based in Montreal, Cogeco is a holding company active in the telecommunications and media sectors. Cogeco Communications, a subsidiary, is a communications business operating in the broadband services industry in Canada and the US.

Rogers, a Toronto-based wireless, cable and media company, said in a statement that the deal accelerates its de-leveraging plans.

In a separate release, CDPQ said the deal will result in it holding C$350 million of the capital of Cogeco Communications.

“Already active with Cogeco Communications through past acquisitions, CDPQ is supporting the growth projects of this leading telecommunications company as connectivity needs continue to grow,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice president and head of Quebec at CDPQ. “This major share purchase, orchestrated by CDPQ, is key for the company and its plan to develop the North American market.”

CDPQ first invested in Cogeco Communications in 2013 by providing a C$50 million loan. In 2017, it provided $315 million toward the acquisition of MetroCast cable systems in the US. At $1.4 billion, this transaction is Cogeco Communications’ largest to date, the release said.

CDPQ is a global investment group that invests on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. As of June 30, 2023, CDPQ’s net assets totaled C$424 billion.