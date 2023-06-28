Rosemont invests in multi-family office Landmark

Cozen O’Connor served as legal representative to Rosemont while DLA Piper served as legal representative to Landmark

Rosemont has made a minority investment in New York City-based Landmark Management, LLC, a multi-family office. No financial terms were disclosed.

Landmark provides investment management, accounting and tax preparation services for a limited number of ultra-high net worth families.

“We are thrilled to form this partnership with Landmark—which in many respects represents the ideal Rosemont investment—after several years of discussions,” said Brad Mook, managing director at Rosemont in a statement. “Landmark has provided distinctive investment advice and valuable services to a limited number of enduring client families over a long period of time. With Rosemont’s support, it will continue serving these families as well or better for many years to come.”

Berkshire Global Advisors served as financial advisor to Landmark Management, LLC. Cozen O’Connor served as legal representative to Rosemont and DLA Piper served as legal representative to Landmark.

