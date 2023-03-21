Rotunda buys manufacturer Bron Tapes

Mike Shand will continue to serve as CEO of Bron and lead the company going forward while former President Michael Flynn will continue to serve in a strategic advisory role.

Bron was founded in 1977

Rotunda Capital Partners invests in value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services

Rotunda has offices in Washington, D.C. and Chicago

Rotunda Capital Partners has acquired Denver-based Bron Tapes, a provider of pressure sensitive tapes and adhesives. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mike Shand will continue to serve as CEO of Bron and lead the company going forward while former President Michael Flynn will continue to serve in a strategic advisory role.

Bron was founded in 1977.

“Bron has built an excellent business known for top-tier customer service. We are excited to partner with Bron’s team to further accelerate the growth of an already strong business,” said Bob Wickham, a partner at Rotunda, in a statement.

Rotunda Capital Partners invests in three sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services.

Rotunda has offices in Washington, D.C. and Chicago.