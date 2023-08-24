Round Hill Music buys music company Linus Entertainment

Linus Entertainment is a Waterdown, Ontario-based music company operating as an independent record label, distributor and publisher.

Round Hill Music has acquired Linus Entertainment, a Waterdown, Ontario-based music company operating as an independent record label, distributor and publisher. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 2000 by Geoff Kulawick, Linus holds the exclusive rights to a range of popular recordings spanning rock, blues, folk, jazz and global artists.

The deal involves the company’s music recording and publishing catalogs, including those of Borealis Records, Mummy Dust Music, Solid Gold Records, Stony Plain Records, The Children’s Group and True North Records.

The acquisition also covers the purchase of Independent Digital Licensing Agency, a distribution company.

“This investment includes some of the most celebrated music and performers to come out of Canada and supports our strategy of investing in and supporting the growth of iconic music,” said Josh Gruss, founder of Round Hill Music, in a statement.

Round Hill Music is a private equity firm focused on investing in music copyrights. It has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and London.