Round Hill Music Royalty Partners acquires music producer Steve Lillywhite’s song royalties

Based in New York City, Round Hill Music Royalty Partners invests in music copyrights of classic songs or catalogs of established recording artists

Round Hill Music Royalty Partners was founded by Josh Gruss

Since January 2011, Round Hill “has been responsible for over $1.4 billion of music copyright transactions across 128 catalog deals”

Round Hill Music Royalty Partners has acquired the producer royalties and related rights of music producer Steve Lillywhite. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lillywhite’s resume includes work with U2, The Rolling Stones, Morrissey, Dave Matthews Band, The Talking Heads, David Byrne, Phish and Counting Crows. In 2005, he won the Grammy for Producer of The Year. He won Grammys in 2001 and 2000 for his work on U2’s “Walk On” and “Beautiful Day,” respectively.

“As someone who grew up idolizing the bands and albums Steve Lillywhite produced, it is an honor to partner with him on this exciting transaction,” said Josh Gruss, CEO of Round Hill Music, in a statement. “Steve’s catalog includes royalties to some of the most sought-after songs and albums of all time. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone transaction.”

This transaction builds on one of the most active years in Round Hill Music’s 12-year history, which saw the firm invest more than $200 million across more than 40 acquisitions.

